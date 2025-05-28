BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Peskov comments on Trump's recent statement about Putin 'playing with fire'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
3 months ago

❗️"We understand Trump wants a speedy settlement in Ukraine but, just like the US, Russia has its national interests that we are not willing to sacrifice"

- Peskov comments on the recent Trump's statement about Putin "playing with fire"

Adding: 

Putin's Aide Ushakov: Trump does not fully understand that Russia is striking exclusively at military infrastructure facilities or the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.

Adding: 

Zelensky is in Berlin on a begging visit

Adding:

Berlin May Arm Kiev with New Strike Systems and Fund Long-Range Missile Development – Bild

According to Bild, Friedrich Merz may soon announce plans to supply the Kiev regime with new types of advanced weapons systems.

Additionally, the German government reportedly intends to allocate a significant financial package—running into the millions—to directly support Ukraine’s defense industry. This includes funding for the development of long-range cruise missiles with a potential range of up to 2,500 kilometers.

Adding:  

RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan stated that there is talk in Moscow: if German-supplied long-range weapons are used to strike Russian territory, Russia will have no choice but to strike Berlin.

