Trauma Drama
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
7 views • 07/03/2023

Trauma is a favorite weapon of the Adversary - The Satan, the Accuser of the Brethren. It is a favorite weapon to create division, rebellion in the physical body of believers that is the body of Yahusha on the earth. However, getting to the place of compassion and the love of Mashiach this is the weapon of our warfare. Every story in scripture of Yahusha granting a miracle of deliverance and healing was preceded with the phrase "he looked on them with compassion." Tessa Afshar in her book Land of Silence states, "Compassion becomes a weapon of warfare in Jesus hands." What if we began to understand every fruit of the Ruach (Spirit) were viewed by His people as the weapons of our warfare against the Kingdom of Darkness? If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected]

Keywords
healingwarfaremental healthtraumacompassionbody of christyahushayhvhtessa afshar
