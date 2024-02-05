© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jan 17, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: My children I love you. I love you more than you can imagine. So take some time now to imagine what you love more than anything, a person you love more than anyone else. Then imagine having even more love for these things and this person. Again, no matter how much imagination I have given you, you still can’t imagine the love I have for you. #GodsLove #MoreThanYouCanImagine #UnimaginableLove