President Trump Visits East Palestine, Ohio On Feb. 22, 2023

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, President Donald Trump flies into East Palestine (Pal-uh-steen), Ohio to talk with officials. He helped bring truckloads of bottled water, fed the fire fighters and first responders and was well received by the people. Videos, social media postings, and photos from various sources.

More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/











