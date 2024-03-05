BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Soldier who destroyed first Abrams tank speaks to RT
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 03/05/2024

RT


Mar 4, 2024


A Russian soldier with the call sign Rassvet (‘Dawn’) has spoken to RT about his involvement in destroying a US-made Abrams tank used by Ukraine. ‘The crew carried out aerial recon,’ the group’s commander told RT military correspondent Alexander Yaremchuk. ‘After we got the data, I gave the order, the team sized up the situation and went straight for the target.’


Dawn describes the hit on the tank, carried out via drone, as ‘nothing extraordinary, business as usual,’ and that ‘standard, run-of-the-mill’ munitions were used to take out the reportedly advanced tank.


‘We knew a miss wasn’t an option because it was going for our guys; we had to stop it no matter what,’ he continued. ‘It took it two years to get here and see 20 minutes of action, and then it took us four minutes to whack it.’

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on X: https://x.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4h6pvl-soldier-who-destroyed-first-abrams-tank-speaks-to-rt.html

Keywords
soldierdronewarunited statesukrainedestroyedmisstankrtabramsoptionrassvet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy