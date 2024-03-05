Soldier who destroyed first Abrams tank speaks to RT

RT





Mar 4, 2024





A Russian soldier with the call sign Rassvet (‘Dawn’) has spoken to RT about his involvement in destroying a US-made Abrams tank used by Ukraine. ‘The crew carried out aerial recon,’ the group’s commander told RT military correspondent Alexander Yaremchuk. ‘After we got the data, I gave the order, the team sized up the situation and went straight for the target.’





Dawn describes the hit on the tank, carried out via drone, as ‘nothing extraordinary, business as usual,’ and that ‘standard, run-of-the-mill’ munitions were used to take out the reportedly advanced tank.





‘We knew a miss wasn’t an option because it was going for our guys; we had to stop it no matter what,’ he continued. ‘It took it two years to get here and see 20 minutes of action, and then it took us four minutes to whack it.’

