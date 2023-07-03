© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Breaker
July 1, 2023
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about "hitting the mark" when it comes to preaching a clear cut presentation of the Gospel, always making sure to preach the most important thing--FAITH IN THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBSRLZziYmo