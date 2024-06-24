Al-Qassam (Hamas) successfully targets an OFC military engineering vehicle with a “Red Arrow” guided missile (ATGM)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Al-Qassam (Hamas) published a video showing the successful targeting of an OFC military engineering vehicle with a “Red Arrow” guided missile (ATGM).
The rescue forces were also targeted with the “Rajum” rocket system, west of the Tal Zorob area in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.
Source @Fotros Resistance
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/