© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | The Revelation I Had About Patriotism: July 4 Special Episode
🔵 Watch the full episode 👉https://ept.ms/IndependenceDayCR_YT
In this special episode of Crossroads, join host Joshua Philipp at the America the Beautiful Festival in New York. We discuss Independence Day, patriotism, and the values that unify family and country.