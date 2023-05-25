BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE BRAVE MAN AT WALMART
Patmos Pete
Patmos Pete
58 views • 05/25/2023

This kind of preaching will not make you too many friends…


“Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.” (Jesus Christ - Matthew 29:19-20)


“Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” (Jesus Christ - Matthew 4:17)


“A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house. (Jesus Christ – Mark 6:4)


“Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn again and rend you.” (Jesus Christ – Matthew 7:6)


bible heaven murder walmart christ jesus john kingdom states baptist repent isaiah lord prophet synagogue southern maranatha northern esaias
