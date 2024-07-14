BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ETs Manipulate Human Souls: Abduction Programs, Black Box Technology and Consciousness-Transfer
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
191 views • 10 months ago

SOURCES: Michael Salla "The Alien Love Bite – How ETs Manipulate Human Relationships in Abduction Programs"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGfT6WTHXOE

UN-X NETWORK "The Naked TRUTH - Eve Lorgen"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aK0WcC44LCc


Website Eve Lorgen: evelorgen.com/wp/


REFERENCES:

Helmut Lammer - "MILABS: Military Mind Control and Alien Abduction" https://t.ly/DmBHS

Uni Graz: https://tinyurl.com/3tk72p9w

Eve Lorgen - "The Dark Side of Cupid: Love Affairs, the Supernatural, and Energy Vampirism" https://t.ly/qB1Nm

Eve Lorgen - "The Love Bite: Alien Interference in Human Love Relationships" https://t.ly/ccQZf

Karla Turner - "Into the Fringe: A true Story of Alien Abduction" https://tinyurl.com/2hfzhv6k

Karla Turner - "Masquerade of Angels: The Dark Side of UFO Abductions" https://tinyurl.com/zynwddfj

Karla Turner - "Taken: Inside the Alien-Human Abduction Agenda" https://tinyurl.com/yab7cr5h

Barbara Bartholic - "Barbara: The Story of a Ufo Investigator" https://tinyurl.com/cm2f2eej


Astral Police: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WkGu_tg9mY


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


WATCH:

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

Watch: "Traps in the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/2s4aacdz

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4


Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM


Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."

http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5

Keywords
ufomind controlastral projectiontime travelmk ultratargeted individualafterlifendeastral travelgnosissoul trapgreysuapmantisalien abductionsuper soldierreincarnation traporganic portalsreptilian aliens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy