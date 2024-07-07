Fabric Weaving with vintage and repurposed fabric and lace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I’m working on a project at the moment with the colour palette of pink and black. It’ll consist of two bedside table top covers, plus one larger vanity. So I’m creating a sort of patchwork look, with plain and statements patches. While I haven’t quite finished my weaving here, (I didn’t prepare enough of the pink and black satin 😏😆). This panel will be cut up into multiple squares.