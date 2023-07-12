Black on black crime 2007

This was a commentary I posted during the 2007 – 2008 youtube “Great Race Debate”. The greatest thing about this video is that the question I ask is absolutely timeless and was NEVER responded to.





I still, to this day, invite ANY blacks to make a video response. Maybe one of them can inform me of just how much the black neighborhoods have advanced since the onset of “black lives matter”.





Not holding my breath....





Besides, that will be tough to sell to me since I was living near Minneapolis in 2020 and still there when about 14 countries were filming the one year anniversary bit for their news (some, reportedly, were broadcasting live) there in “George Floyd Square” (a round-about in the middle of the intersection) when there just so happened to be a drive by shooting!!!!





The footage I saw only captured the sound of squealing tires and the automatic gunfire since the cameraman didn't even bother to turn his camera off while he was running for his life.







