Hexa-X: EU 6G project and its secret goals | www.kla.tv/25644

The EU has launched the Hexa-X project to develop 6G. The 6G network is scheduled to go into operation around 2030. But what is the need for the extremely high 6G data transmission in the first place? Find out in this broadcast the frightening goals that are being pursued with this project.



👉 https://kla.tv/25644





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Stage of development 5G:

https://www.dslweb.de/5g-verfuegbarkeit.php





What is 6G:

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/6G

https://www.hcd-consulting.de/technologie-der-zukunft-was-ist-6g/





Hexa-X:

https://hexa-x.eu/about/





Nokia-chief Lundmark:

https://www.derstandard.de/story/2000136165087/6g-zukunft-technik-wird-direkt-in-unseren-koerper-eingebaut

https://windowsunited.de/nokia-ceo-pekka-lundmark-sorgt-fuer-gruselvorstellungen-auf-weltwirtschaftsforum-davos/





Huawei:

https://t3n.de/news/6g-statt-5g-zukunft-kommunikation-mobilfunk-1476150/

https://www.golem.de/news/nokia-intel-und-nicht-huawei-im-eu-6g-programm-hexa-x-2012-152710.html





Neuronal Network:

https://www.dwds.de/wb/neuronal





VLC-technique:

https://www.diagnose-funk.org/themen/mobilfunk-alternativen/visible-light-communication/vlc-daten-unterwegs-im-licht:

https://www.frontiersin.org/research-topics/36604/visible-light-communication-for-6g-networks