Melbourne Freedom Rally 3 February 2024 Bourke Street

Part 1 of three videos of this Saturday's freedom rally, this one of the speeches in the Bourke Street Mall. Though our rally numbers are very small, we know that the people who used to march are still awake and appreciate that there is still a core of people making their voices heard. These speeches are important and will continue while there is life in us. We continually remind passes by of the great crime against humanity and many other related topics.