Biden has Finally Lowered Inflation !

Continuation of Barack Obama's Policies: Martins argues that Joe Biden's presidency is essentially a continuation of Barack Obama's policies, which he refers to as "Obama 2.0" or "Barack Obama's third term." He sees this continuity as leading to a decline in US global influence.

Illegal Immigration: He highlights the issue of illegal immigration, citing its financial burden on American hospitals due to unpaid medical bills. Martins believes that illegal immigration is straining state Medicaid programs and charitable organizations.

Inflation and Economic Concerns: Martins expresses concern about inflation, stating that it has been high since Biden took office. He criticizes the government's approach to inflation and accuses food companies of price gouging.

Housing Affordability: He predicts a doubling in housing prices, attributing it to factors such as money laundering, government policies, artificially low interest rates, and inflation. Martins suggests that a six-figure income is now necessary to afford a medium-priced home comfortably.

Media and Information Distribution: Martins criticizes mainstream media figures like Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson for being late to recognize and address the issues he's discussing. He implies that they are part of a controlled information distribution system.

Overall, Martins paints a picture of a country facing significant challenges in various aspects, from geopolitics to economics, and he believes that these challenges are not being adequately addressed by mainstream sources of information.





