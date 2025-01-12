BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Airport Security Leidos Pulsed EMF to Detonate Injected Bioweapon
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Dr. Darrell Wolfe: Judy, can you tell them what Leidos is?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: It's a full body pulsed electromagnetic, it’s either 5g, 6g, to activate the bioweapons, the mRNA shots that they've injected unchecked by your entire Health and Human Services since all liability was removed by the 1986 Act by Ronald Reagan, and when all liability was removed from big pharma and your corrupt and criminal medical associations and doctors, Medical Deities, I guess I should call it. When all liability was removed from them in 1986, these mRNA bioweapons have not had a single safety test more than five days, and they're detonating them. Leidos, L.E.I.D.O.S. is your National Cancer Institute where I worked for 22 years and left at the head of the Laboratory of Anti-Viral Drug Mechanisms. How are God-given body, true science, defend us against every poison, every bioweapon, every nanobot, as long as it's never ingested or injected.

Dr. Darrell Wolfe and the Dr. Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v66ifds-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

I will be on Brave Heart Nation with Dr. Wolfe on Mondays at 10 AM PST for the Dr. Judy Show on the App: http://braveheartnation.com

