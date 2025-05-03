© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia Votes 2025: The Election That Could Change Everything
Australia is heading into one of the most unpredictable elections in recent history. With a cost-of-living crisis, rising youth voices, and a battle between Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton, the 2025 vote could reshape the nation’s future. From climate to housing to global instability, here’s what’s at stake.
