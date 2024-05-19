(((US citizens))) are at the centre of an attempted coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo - UPDATED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The rebel leader, an American, was killed during the storming of the presidential palace, and mercenaries from the United States were also among those detained.
Yippee Ki-Yay
UPDATE:
American-Israeli mercenary Benjamin Reuben has been captured after a failed coup in the Congo…
Reuben is a payed mercenary by former head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, Yossi Cohen, and Jewish billionaire Dan Gertler…
This is the second failed coup by Yossi Cohen who is banned from entering the Democratic Republic of Congo.
https://x.com/Resist_05/status/1792367674842058921
Source @Slavyangrad
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/