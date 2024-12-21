Kamikaze drone hits Kazan apartment complex

Description found, more details than previous video:

A squadron of Ukrainian "Lyuty" drones hit the Lazurnye Nebesa residential complex in Kazan. Two drones hit the complex, with another just missing it and a fourth was shot down by air defense.

This complex contains no military targets or anything of strategic value. It is a mixed use building with apartments, (https://web.archive.org/web/20210516021728/http://lazurnye-nebesa.ru/) a beauty salon (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064069472272), and a kindergarten (https://www.facebook.com/sunschool.kazan).

Despite this, the Ukrainians targeted the building four times.

These attacks are counter-productive, they waste precious resources that could be used to strike at military targets. However, the Kiev regime realizes that nothing they have can change the cardinal situation of the war.

Their only remaining card is terror bombing, hoping to escalate the war to such an extent that Russia refuses to negotiate, leaving Trump no way to end the war.