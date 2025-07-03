NIH Funded Synthetic CONvid Bioweapons

If you need more proof the government is the entity responsible for releasing toxic agents upon the people, an article released on July 2, 2025, indicates the National Institute of Health (NIH) funded and barcoded 200 + iterations of the CONvid-1984 “organism”, which the article called “synthetic virus batches” (not natural and created by man – toxins). Synthetic, according to the Merriam Webster Dictionary means “produced by chemical or biochemical synthesis.” Dictionary.com defines synthetic as “compounds formed through a chemical process by human agency, as opposed to those of natural origin.” The government is creating the problem (synthesizing toxins they call viruses), releasing it upon the public to get a reaction, then giving the people the solution (a bioweapon shot). It’s classic Hegelian dialectic.

Where is RFK Jr., Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institute of Health (NIH)? Bhattacharya is silent while RFK Jr. appears on Tucker Carlson to talk about expanding the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, placing further burden upon the taxpayer. This and more in this episode of Hamner It Out.

Stay vigilant. Do your own research. I’ll catch you on the flip side.

https://rumble.com/user/SuzanneHamner2

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1/home

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-07-02-nih-funded-new-gain-of-function-covid-viruses.html

https://rumble.com/v6ry7q9-your-government-is-doing-it-to-you.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-tucker-carlson-hhs-revolutionize-vaccine-injury-compensation/

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/synthetic

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/synthetic