Online Art Classes for Kids Fuels Creativity and Stimulates Self-Expression - Karen Barge
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
22 views • 08/08/2023

There are more than three million homeschooled students in the United States today, and Karen Barge is offering a unique opportunity for them to learn how to tap into their artistic skills with her Sunny Art Academy. Karen has crafted online classes for K-12 students and adults who want to broaden their artistic scope and learn the basics of drawing and painting. She explains the many benefits of taking art classes, including the improvement of mental health, the encouragement of self-expression, and an increase in self-awareness. She also dishes advice on how young kids can nurture their artistic talent in preparation of becoming a professional artist. The best thing any artist can do is sketch every single day to grow artistic skill.



TAKEAWAYS


Kids can start drawing or painting at home in a simple notebook or sketchbook


Art increases hand-eye coordination and boosts overall creativity


Elements of Art 101 teaches basic artistic concepts with eight classes for K-2nd grade and eight classes for 3rd-6th grade


Learn about lines, freeform organic shapes, and geometric shapes in the K-3 art classes



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the Counter Culture Mom App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy 

Elements of Art 101 Curriculum: https://bit.ly/43HpjL4 

VIP Club: https://bit.ly/43C8Nfi


🔗 CONNECT WITH SUNNY ART ACADEMY

Website: https://www.sunnyartacademy.com/ (get 10% off lessons with code TINA) 


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHRISTIAN ART LESSONS

Website: https://www.christianartlessons.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/christianartlessons 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christianartlessons/ 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Opqr0n

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/christianartles/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



