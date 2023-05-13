What A Healthy Relationship Should Be All About, 2023.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You will be able to realize that you are in an unhealthy relationship when you are feeling stressful, sad, unhappy, bad, pain, terrible, more often than feeling good, peaceful, excited and happy.
You will also know that you are in an unhealthy relationship if the person is behaving in a harmful, dangerous, and damaging way toward you, other people and towards themselves.