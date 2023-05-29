BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

KAREN BREWER, WHO IS IN CONTROL OF AUSTRALIA?
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
126 views • 05/29/2023

Over time Karen Brewer's research is proven correct in identifying the society in control of the people of Australia. Malevolent forces are consuming the freedom and people of Australia.


The "alleged" government, the media, celebrities, leading sports people and more are in a great big club and they are literally feeding off you and the children of Australia. Leave your opinions behind and search the facts. Karen provides points of interest to research. Confirmation is there for you to see for yourself, or would you rather remain blind?


Who is looking after the children? Are you protecting your children?


Large List of Notable and Famous Australian Freemasons

http://mason33.org/content/australia/lodge-devotion/devotionnews/education-editorial-articles/famous-australian-freemasons/large-list-of-notable-and-famous-australian-freemasons.html#_Toc439263583


Karen Brewer Unhinged!

https://www.youtube.com/@karenbrewer_unhinged/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Gideon1952

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ur0HJ0Im7QAn/


Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy