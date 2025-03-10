BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Eliminating Taxes and Inflation: Peter Gibbons' Plan to Build a Fairer Financial System
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
398 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 6 months ago

Eliminating Taxes and Inflation: Peter Gibbons' Plan to Build a Fairer Financial System | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

In this thought-provoking interview, attorney and engineer Peter Gibbons dives deep into the complexities of the modern monetary system, the history of U.S. currency, and his revolutionary proposal for a "New Monetary Paradigm." With a rich background in engineering, law, and a lifelong passion for freedom and justice, Gibbons shares his journey from working as a journeyman tool and die maker to becoming a seasoned attorney challenging the legitimacy of the income tax.

Throughout the discussion, Gibbons provides critical insights into the Federal Reserve's impact on the economy, the dangers of unchecked inflation, and why he believes the judiciary plays a significant role in enabling unconstitutional government actions. He also offers a bold solution to eliminate taxes altogether, replacing them with a self-sustaining system of government-funded by interest on loans rather than taxpayer dollars.

In addition to monetary reform, Gibbons touches on emerging technologies, including water-powered cars and free energy, while expressing skepticism about the true value and intent behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Whether you're a financial enthusiast, a freedom advocate, or simply curious about alternative economic models, this interview offers a fresh perspective and invites a robust public discussion on building a fairer and more resilient financial system.

Watch this video on Eliminating Taxes and Inflation: Peter Gibbons' Plan to Build a Fairer Financial System, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Eliminating Taxes and Inflation: Peter Gibbons' Plan to Build a Fairer Financial System.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy