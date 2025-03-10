Eliminating Taxes and Inflation: Peter Gibbons' Plan to Build a Fairer Financial System | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

In this thought-provoking interview, attorney and engineer Peter Gibbons dives deep into the complexities of the modern monetary system, the history of U.S. currency, and his revolutionary proposal for a "New Monetary Paradigm." With a rich background in engineering, law, and a lifelong passion for freedom and justice, Gibbons shares his journey from working as a journeyman tool and die maker to becoming a seasoned attorney challenging the legitimacy of the income tax.

Throughout the discussion, Gibbons provides critical insights into the Federal Reserve's impact on the economy, the dangers of unchecked inflation, and why he believes the judiciary plays a significant role in enabling unconstitutional government actions. He also offers a bold solution to eliminate taxes altogether, replacing them with a self-sustaining system of government-funded by interest on loans rather than taxpayer dollars.

In addition to monetary reform, Gibbons touches on emerging technologies, including water-powered cars and free energy, while expressing skepticism about the true value and intent behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Whether you're a financial enthusiast, a freedom advocate, or simply curious about alternative economic models, this interview offers a fresh perspective and invites a robust public discussion on building a fairer and more resilient financial system.

Watch this video on Eliminating Taxes and Inflation: Peter Gibbons' Plan to Build a Fairer Financial System, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Eliminating Taxes and Inflation: Peter Gibbons' Plan to Build a Fairer Financial System.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join