New York Real Estate Agent Talks About The Benefits of Getting PRE-APPROVED for a Mortgage Meet CHRIS BERGER - A licensed real estate agent in NY and FL

Find Chris's contact info at: https://bergerpoints..com

Meet CHRIS BERGER - A licensed real estate agent in NY and FL –

https://bergerpoints..com

Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation.

Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!

Contact Chris at: [email protected]

https://bergerpoints.com







































































experiencedrealtor, firsttimehomebuyer, firsttimehomebuyers, firsttimebuyer, realtor, propertymanagement, propertyinvesting, fixandfliprealestate, fixandflips, fixandsell, saleofland, putnamcounty, putnamny, duchesscountyny, tipsforbuyingahome, tipsforbuyers, tipsforbuyingahousein2023, tipsforbuyingahouse, tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse, buyahouse, howtobuyahouse, howtobuyahome, howtofixahome, howtofixahomeandremodelit, mortgage rate tips, seller financing, lower your interest rate, buy down a mortgage rate



