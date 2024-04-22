Edward Randy (1990, Arcade)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Edward Randy or The Cliffhanger - Edward Randy is a beat'em up developed and published by Data East. It was only released in the arcades.
The game is basically an Indiana Jones action scene simulate. You can punch, use your whip, hang on to platforms, jump and roll. You often fight on moving vehicles with enemies coming from all sides.