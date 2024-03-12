BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Former Trump Official Peter Navarro to Be Imprisoned
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 03/12/2024

Peter Navarro, a former economic advisor to President Donald Trump, has been ordered to report to prison March 19 for refusing to comply with a banana republic-style investigation into the January 6 melee at the Capitol. Navarro says his situation is nothing more than part of the larger coordinated lawfare campaign to destroy Trump and the MAGA movement as a whole.  


Also in this episode:  


@ 12:36 | A small group of people are suing the National Park Service for its anti-cash policies;  


@ 22:54 | Right-wing populism is rising in Portugal; and the Irish still have some fight in them, illustrated by their recent refusal to bow to the woke factions trying to change their constitutional definition of family;  


@ 33:05 | John Birch Society regional coordinator Rhonda Miller joins us to discuss the latest anti-Con-Con victory, this one in Indiana.  

Keywords
trumpmagaschoolsprisonnavaro
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy