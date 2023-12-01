Lib Gaslighting

Tier 1 Level Bullsh!tting

* The leftists’ whole agenda is about telling you what they’re doing isn’t happening.

* Libs are fighting for other people’s $ — rather than building or growing something and making their own $.

* That’s why they eat each other alive: they’re cannibalistic (as well as parasitic and predatory).





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 1 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v3z1c5s-explosive-new-info-against-the-biden-crime-family-emerges-ep.-2141-12012023.html

