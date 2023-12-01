Lib Gaslighting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* The leftists’ whole agenda is about telling you what they’re doing isn’t happening.
* Libs are fighting for other people’s $ — rather than building or growing something and making their own $.
* That’s why they eat each other alive: they’re cannibalistic (as well as parasitic and predatory).
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 1 December 2023
https://rumble.com/v3z1c5s-explosive-new-info-against-the-biden-crime-family-emerges-ep.-2141-12012023.html