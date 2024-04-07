CLEAN WATER FOR THE HOPI & NAVAJO INDIANS!

Hello Friends! As part of my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference on April 13 & 14, 2024 (See: www.galacticwisdomconference.com) , I will be fund raising for clean water for the beautiful Hopi and Navajo Indians in Arizona with Leon McLaughlin of the Washington Clean Water Foundation (www.cleanwaterfoundationwa.org). Currently men only live to 44 years and women to 53 years, thanks to water supplies contaminated with arsenic, radiation and now uranium. But you can help by helping us provide water filters to help the Hopi and Navajo obtain clean fresh drinking water. The problem is now compounded by the Biden Government that has just approved uranium mining on the Hopi reservation. Your support is really appreciated and needed! For more information, email Ted at: [email protected] If we all work together, we can & will create a better world! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com . Currently men only live to 44 years and women only live to 53 years, thanks to water supplies contaminated with arsenic, radiation and now uranium. But you can help by helping us provide water filters to help the Hopi and Navajo obtain clean fresh drinking water. The problem is now compounded by the Biden Government that has just approved uranium mining on the Hopi reservation. Your support is really appreciated and needed! For more information, email Ted at: [email protected] If we all work together, we can & will create a better world! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

