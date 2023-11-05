WE ARE IN THE END TIMES, OR THE LAST 43 YEARS OF SATAN'S, LIES/SEALS/WILES OF PRETENDING TO BE GOD!

Satan lied to Christ to try and get him to bow down to the one who rules over the kingdoms of men, Matt. 4:8, but it didn't work. But his wiles/lies/seals have been working on men. The Sword of the Spirit, in the second coming of the ways of God, shows us how Satan with his wiles/lies/seals Rev. 5:1ff; Eph. 6:11, is ruling over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God2 Thess. 2:3-4, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person, or whatever that convinces men Christ does not have all authority and that the preaching, religions, bibles, etc. of men are as good, as the ways of God Eph. 6:11ff; Rev. 5:1ff. Those with ears to hear can now understand the second coming of the revelation of Christ, as opposed to the revelation of men, and that the book of Revelation, for modern man, is about the restoration of the Bible, and one faith in God Christianity, and the 43 years of spiritual warfare between the kingdoms of men and the kingdom of God. The good fight of faith transitions us from Satan's rule over this world to the rule of the King of Kings 2 Pet 3; Dan. 2:44; 12:4.We do not know the Lord, but now in the last days of the kingdoms of men we are given great enlightenment Dan. 12:4, as the Lord who's very name is jealous, introduces Himself to us starting with The Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Bible Dan. 12:4; Job 38:1ff; Ex. 34:14; Isa. 52:8ff; Eph. 3:20 ff; 4:4.





Has the Lord yet called upon you to understand the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven Matt? 13:11, that you never knew God? What we knew was Satan, the man of sin, the antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4. He stole our peace, sanity, rational thought, and purpose in life, by pretending to be God, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person, or whatever would distract you from believing Christ has all authority! For 6,000 years divided into two ages, humanity has necessarily been suffering in the spiritual dark ages 1 Cor. 2:6-16 until the first and now the second coming of the ways of God James 5:7-11.





There are only two kinds of preachers: men and God. There is the preaching of Christ who preached the sermon on the mount, with all authority against the preaching of men Matt. 5-7; Rom. 3:4. Then, there is the subjective truth and pseudo-science preaching of men that Satan rules over the kingdoms of men. The preaching of Christ is back in these last days of the preaching of men Dan. 12:4, and will only ever be on this earth for a little over 1,000 years of the first and now the second age of, one faith from God, Christianity.





Satan, the father of all liars, rules over the kingdoms of men with the preaching of men, by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4 and claiming that the preaching of men is just as good, if not better than the preaching of Christ. That men are like God Gen. 3:5. This is why we are living in an insane world, men believe they are like God!





But the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible from God, in part, is back showing us how to stand up against the wiles/lies/seals of Satan Eph. 6:11; Rev. 5:1ff and fight the good fight of faith of the preaching of Christ versus the preaching of men, in the second age of one faith from God Christianity!





806-216-1161,

[email protected]

https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio/

https://thewatchman.substack.com/

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan