Al-Qassam Mujahideen Hit Enemy Tank and Snipe jEEW Soldier During the Jabalia Incursion

75 views • 11 months ago

Al-Qassam Mujahideen clash with enemy soldiers and vehicles during its incursion into the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. 2024/06/03

