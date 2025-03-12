HOLOCAUST - Part 2 WHAT'S NEXT?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Several weeks ago, Richard Gage joined us for an expose' of what appears to be behind the ongoing destruction of Gaza by the IDF. Chuck Floyd, a retired Army Officer and National Security Expert to the President/Congressional Advisor will be joining us to talk about the motivation behind President Trump's effort to find and implement a truly humanitarian solution in Gaza. This discussion is meant to look at this humanitarian tragedy from all perspectives and suggest clear and practical solutions for the many innocent victims of a push to permanently end the Palestinian presence in Gaza and the West Bank. Chuck will explain the thinking and proposed implementation effort behind the President's plan.