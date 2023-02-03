Preparing for the season of Passover 3.2.23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is time to set our hearts towards newness of life, Spring, the beginning of the year when the Barley is ripe for harvest. Pesach, Deliverance, Exodus, and most important of all The Lamb Of Yah who takes away the sin of the world.
Joh 1:29 The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Look! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!
HEART OF THE TRIBES
