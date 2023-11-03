BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Grace Out Loud Ep. 27: 7 Steps on How to Not Be Weak
Ark of Grace Ministries
Ark of Grace Ministries
15 views • 11/03/2023

Join Amanda and Marty as they layout the 7 steps we can take to strengthen our walk with the Lord. Be a part of the discussion covering the days of Noah, our abilities under God’s grace, being watchful of the words you speak into existence and using the Word as a spiritual sword as mentioned in Ephesians 6. Tune in Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6pm ET.

Music Copyright Reference: http://audiojungle.net/item/acoustic-guitar/4036923?ref=LoudMouthPrayer
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

ark of grace ministriesmarty grishamgrace out loud
