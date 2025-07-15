pt.3 The System runs automatically & has no Stop

This, at last, is the one-minute+plus version:

I Am Duncan Partington Phelps elected Arizona Marshal @ Arms for education & security on the re-seating/re-establishment of the people's Government pre-1860's American Civil mercenary conflict.

It has been researched & realized by the American National Assembly that the current World MESS is due to:

The debt-System being a 2-dimensional corporation which was designed with no top controller or Master governor/overseer (? some term It "Satanic?"). It was constructed to run "on" automatic & the initiators neglected to install an 'OFF' switch, because they had faith in their belief that nothing could possibly go wrong with their work!

The corporate's energy=currency is derived from the execution of CITIZENS' Birth Certificate bonds which were taken out on their Straw-man=their being a commodity or chattel days after their birth-ing.

The only lawful way of getting out of this pledging of one's property, body-parts, & children to the Bankster's World-of-Debt is to revoke/rescind this "voluntary" 14th Amendment CITIZEN-ship & return/reclaim your Power-of-Attorney status as a 'living National'/free man by CLAIMing fraud due to 'Not being given Full Disclosure' of original Birth Certificate [war] contract.





2nd minute+: I myself, would rather be on the side of a return to life under the Tartarian giant bells again installed within the steeples of Cathedrals World-wide---which would re-tune a grid of Earth-energy gathering & open our 5-dimensional Universal knowledge & acceptance of peace.

The Bankster's excuse during their debt-enslaving World War I was to melt down these wonderful resonating bells in order to make bullets & bombs! However, the real purpose was to cut all of us off from harmony, resonance with, & acceptance of Universal Law as was our higher order Tartarian Civilization (also pyramidal & Standing Stone lay lines) from a former day: that of the 13 month calendar.





"All wars are Central Banker's created wars!" -They create even more debt=pledging allegiance to the War Flag.

Bell conspiracy?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHepU8ZfmAo&t=556s

https://jamiefreeman.news/why-were-all-the-bells-in-the-world-removed-the-forgotten-power-of-sound-and-frequency/

Understanding World Finances in 5 Minutes:

http://www.paulstramer.net/2025/06/international-public-notice_30.html

https://annavonreitz.com/worldbankclaims.pdf