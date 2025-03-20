2025-3-20 come with me, and I will show you the zeal of the Lord

Last night, I saw hannah again, passing through a video...





I made a video speaking about the stupidness of all the people talking about jfk files, and all the stupid things that occupy their minds every day....and rebuked the people and encouraged them to live in faith to the Lord............where was their zeal for God?





I woke up in the middle of the night, rolled over, pick up the bible at random, and read.......





............"Is thine heart as my heart is right?.........."come with me, and I will show you the zeal of the Lord!"....













So amazing!!!





praise Yahuah!!!









