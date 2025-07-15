© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
☣️mRNA genetic vaccines are TOXIC - Japan's oncologist
"Until now, vaccines were proteins, and when injected here, they didn’t go elsewhere so easily. But the moment they were put into nanoparticles, they enter the bloodstream and go everywhere. The government misrepresented this, saying it stays there and produces antibodies. No way. That’s a joke!" Prof. Fukushima says.