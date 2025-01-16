BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DEW YOU 👁 SEE IT❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
393 views • 8 months ago

nikola 3 - Now he is talking about something that the whole world is whispering i m confused and you👌


Source: https://x.com/ronin19217435/status/1879354726917329138


US10337841B2 - Directed energy weapon - Google Patents


Abstract

A directed energy weapon includes a number of laser units, each including a fiber laser generating an output beam with a power of at least 1 kW from a fiber, an objective lens arrangement for focusing the output beam into a focused beam directed towards a target, and a fine adjustment mechanism for adjusting a direction of the focused beam. A beam deflector arrangement is deployed to deflect a portion of the focused beam from each laser unit as a deflected beam in a direction in predefined relation to a direction of the focused beam. An angle sensing unit generates an output indicative of a current direction of said deflected beam for each of said laser units. A controller actuates the fine adjustment mechanisms based on the output from the angle sensing unit to maintain a desired relative alignment between directions of the focused beams.


https://patents.google.com/patent/US10337841B2/en


https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/44/cd/82/4deddb680464d3/US10337841.pdf

Keywords
directed energy weaponsdewmulti pronged offensiveus10337841b2wildfire bait and switch
