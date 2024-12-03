An Asteroid over Yakutia, Russia - part 1

..and in case this week hasn't been eventful enough for you, here is an asteroid landing in Yakutia.

This morning (05:55 UTC on December 3, 2024) astronomers discovered a small asteroid, somewhere in size between 0.5 to 1.2 meters (1.6 to 4 feet) … and it’s already struck Earth. The asteroid, first named C0WEPC5 and now officially designated 2024 XA1, harmlessly entered Earth’s atmosphere around 16:14 UTC (10:14 a.m. CST December 3 or 1:14 a.m. local time on December 4) over Eastern Siberia. This tiny asteroid created a nice fireball in dark skies. It’s possible small fragments reached the ground.



