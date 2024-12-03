An Asteroid over Yakutia, Russia - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
..and in case this week hasn't been eventful enough for you, here is an asteroid landing in Yakutia.
This morning (05:55 UTC on December 3, 2024) astronomers discovered a small asteroid, somewhere in size between 0.5 to 1.2 meters (1.6 to 4 feet) … and it’s already struck Earth. The asteroid, first named C0WEPC5 and now officially designated 2024 XA1, harmlessly entered Earth’s atmosphere around 16:14 UTC (10:14 a.m. CST December 3 or 1:14 a.m. local time on December 4) over Eastern Siberia. This tiny asteroid created a nice fireball in dark skies. It’s possible small fragments reached the ground.