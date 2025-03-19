BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Natural Solutions for Anxiety and Sleep with Guest Blake Horelica
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
24 views • 6 months ago

Struggling with restless nights and anxiety? Discover how you can overcome both—without relying on endless prescriptions!

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Blake Horelica, a 40-year-old father of two whose life was turned upside down by sleepless nights, stress, and chronic shoulder pain. Seeking to avoid a never-ending cycle of prescription drugs, he found a natural path to wellness at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center. Join Blake and Dr. Hotze as they reveal how simple dietary changes, targeted bioidentical hormones, and nutritional support helped him finally get quality rest, shed 30 pounds, and free himself from multiple pharmaceutical medications.

If you’ve been told that pills are your only option, Blake’s story offers a refreshing alternative about addressing the root causes, like hormone imbalances, vitamin deficiencies, and poor sleep habits, and your body can often heal itself. Learn how small, consistent changes in lifestyle and nutrition may transform your overall wellbeing.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthwellbeingnaturalanxietynatural solutionsdr steven hotzewellness revolutionsleep habits
