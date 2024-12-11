BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ani's Big Fat Holiday Poem - "Cosmic Ani's Deconstructed Christmas 2024"
Ani Avedissian
Ani Avedissian
13 followers
Follow
10 views • 6 months ago

No matter which side of the fence you believe you are on, the days ahead will see mankind enduring some serious growing pains. Buckle-up, my darlings and fear nothing! This is the moment we have waited for. The curtain is drawn and we are no longer pawns. Santa's White Hats brought us the best gift of all - a return to common sense and accountability. Blessings of the season to you all. 2025 is going to be lit!

SUPPORT COSMIC ANI

Hey Peeps!

I make podcasts and videos on my own dime to promote social awareness, to encourage We the Peeps to share ideas and opinions. Without open, civil discussion, we cannot build a better world. Unless we are willing to entertain alternative points of view and have the guts to change our minds when presented with new information, we cannot enter the new golden age of reason. We need space to share, to declare and above all, we need to relearn the importance of discussion for the sake of evolution, not for the sake of winning an argument.

All donations are gratefully received.

PayPal: https://paypal.me/AniAvedissian?locale.x=en_US

If you do not wish to use PayPal, my mailing address is

Ani Avedissian

P O Box 714

Wilsonville OR 97070 USA

Thank you and may your generosity be returned one thousand fold.


FOLLOW:

Website: http://aniavedissian.com/

Substack https://aniavedissian.substack.com/

X (Twitter) https://twitter.com/cosmic_ani

metaphysicsspiritualityparanormalgreat awakeningcocktailsfree thinkersani avedissianchristmas poemamerican civics
