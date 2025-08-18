STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN AND JIMI HENDRIX JAMMING

There’s no definitive evidence that Stevie Ray Vaughan and JThere’s no definitive evidence that Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix ever met. Hendrix died in 1970, when Vaughan was only 15 and still developing as a musician in Dallas, Texas. Vaughan’s career didn’t take off until the late 1970s, well after Hendrix’s death. However, Vaughan was heavily influenced by Hendrix, often citing him as a primary inspiration and covering songs like “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” and “Little Wing.” Any claim of a meeting would likely be speculative or anecdotal, with no verified records or firsthand accounts confirming it.imi Hendrix ever met. Hendrix died in 1970, when Vaughan was only 15 and still developing as a musician in Dallas, Texas. Vaughan’s career didn’t take off until the late 1970s, well after Hendrix’s death. However, Vaughan was heavily influenced by Hendrix, often citing him as a primary inspiration and covering songs like “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” and “Little Wing.” Any claim of a meeting would likely be speculative or anecdotal, with no verified records or firsthand accounts confirming it.There’s no definitive evidence that Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix ever met. Hendrix died in 1970, when Vaughan was only 15 and still developing as a musician in Dallas, Texas. Vaughan’s career didn’t take off until the late 1970s, well after Hendrix’s death. However, Vaughan was heavily influenced by Hendrix, often citing him as a primary inspiration and covering songs like “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” and “Little Wing.” Any claim of a meeting would likely be speculative or anecdotal, with no verified records or firsthand accounts confirming it.

