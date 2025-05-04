BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ep. 1834: City's Gun Registry, Secret Sharing & Trump Team Will Fail?
Loki Luck III
Loki Luck III
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 4 months ago

I've done a rant, narrated these footnotes & presented my commentary:

* Honoring Vincent Morin: Help His Family

https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-vincent-morin-help-his-family?fbclid=IwY2xjawKDdFtleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETE5OGFKSGZuQkZjUnY1eFU5AR4QZ0Qm3i5-q7q1Q7-Uz5QjkLklACAaDcLOYYeo6pQLo8a9x_51GAxrlq9BkQ_aem_iBgtFw8zvalq3479xUI21w

* Foreclosures on the Rise, and 60,000 Veterans are Suddenly Much Closer to Losing Their Homes

https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/p/from-battlefield-to-foreclosure-how

* Florida City Accused Of Having ‘Illegal Firearm Registry’

https://100percentfedup.com/florida-city-accused-having-illegal-firearm-registry/

* Gun Registry Showdown Planned in Jacksonville City Council Committee, as Donna Deegan Blames Lenny Curry

https://floridapolitics.com/archives/736060-gun-registry-showdown-planned-in-jacksonville-city-council-committee/

* Florida Residents can Conceal Carry a weapon starting July 1, But There are Rules

https://www.pnj.com/story/news/local/2023/06/29/florida-concealed-carry-law-starts-july-1-here-are-the-rules/70369342007/

* Gun Owners Group Calls for Inquiry into Firearms Industry’s Secret Sharing of Customer Data

https://reclaimthenet.org/gun-owners-urge-investigation-nssf-data-privacy-violations

* Why the Trump Administration will FAIL, and America’s Economy, military, and industrial base will COLLAPSE if Trump’s Weaponized Tariffs Aren’t Halted

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-05-03-why-the-trump-administration-will-fail.html


Music Credits by:

* The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noLOahhn_N4

* Sons of Liberty "Spirit of the Times"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xARYK0JJCMY


Contact, [email protected]


Donations:

* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3

* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3


#Jacksonville #Privacy #TrumpAdministration #GunRegistry #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance

Keywords
floridaprivacytrump administrationeconomic collapsegun registrygun lobbyjacksonville
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy