BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Life of a Marian Priest - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.110 with Fr. Chris Alar
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 10/21/2023

Oct 20, 2023


What does it mean to be a Marian Father of the Immaculate Conception? Father Chris Alar, MIC, and four of his brother priests share stories of their vocations. All have different ministries, but are all effective in their own way in spreading God's Divine Mercy. Then learn about the Hillybilly Thomists, a group of Dominican Friars who, in a ministry that is both entertaining and educational, inspire us to our Faith through music.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 110: The Life of a Marian Priest



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nx579g6LnA


Keywords
christianlifemusiccatholicministrypriestimmaculate conceptioninspirefr chris alarmarianliving divine mercyvocationshillbilly thomistsdominican friars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy