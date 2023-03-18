Quo Vadis





Mar 18, 2023 UNITED STATES

In this video we share Our Lady's Mejuhgoria Message to Visionary Mirjana for March 18, 2023.





Dear children, I invite you to get to know my Son better through prayer and charity.





That pure and open hearts learn to listen.





To listen to what my Son tells you in order to see spiritually.





That as one people of God, in communion with my Son, you witness the truth with your life.





Pray, my children, that together with my Son you can bring only peace, joy and love to all your brothers and sisters.





I am with you and I bless you with a mother's blessing.





The Mejuhgoria seer Mirjana Dragievic-Soldo explains that her annual apparition on March 18 has nothing to do with her birthday being on the same date; “Gospa does not come to say happy birthday”, she says; also confirmed by reports of the seer’s tears and sadness at receiving the news on her birthday in 2020 that Our Lady would not appear to her again on the 2nd day of every month as she had been doing for many years.





Many have wondered what the significance of March 18 is about Mirjana’s annual apparition.





The seer, if she knows exactly, isn’t saying so, but she has said the date is related to the ten ‘secrets’ given to her by Our Lady, and when these are announced the world will understand why Our Lady chose this date.





Mirjana’s announcement on March 18, 2020, saying Our Lady would no longer appear to her on the second day of each month, coincided with another significant declaration made earlier on the same day, an order from the Headquarters of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of the two political identities that compose Bosnia and Herzegovina, banning all public gatherings.





This would have impacted on the seer’s monthly prayer gatherings on Apparition Hill.





Will March 18 also be the date of the disclosure of the first Mejuhgoria ‘secret’?





Mirjana is on record as saying the first ‘secret’ relates to a severe regional event, a disaster, and people in Mejuhgoria “will know immediately that it is in connection with the secrets”.





Mirjana is now married, with two daughters.





She married Marco Soldo, nephew of Father Slavko Barbaric, on September 16, 1989, whom she had known since childhood.





