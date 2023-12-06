GRAND JURY-1: The Court of Public Opinion. Opening Statements.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The whole world knows that COVID was just the common cold and flu. The evil Fauci and team lied to the world and said it was deadly just so they could force their deadly Vaccines on the people and depopulate them. So far more than 19 million people have died from their deadly vaccine and still counting. https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html