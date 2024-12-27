009: Global Governance, Technocracy, Multipolarity, & the Great Reset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
009 of WorldNotEnough.com gives his take on the Great Reset project for world government, our drone-swarmed technocratic future, what's behind BRICS and multipolarity, American Empire, myopia in alternative media, viable solutions, why he's relatively optimistic, his research methods, and more!
009 Websites
The World Is Not Enough https://www.worldnotenough.com
About 009
009 is an avid researcher and analyst who writes at WorldNotEnough.com.
