I am Coming for Individual Faith

The Lord emphatically insists on a purge of the Body of Christ. Each member must inventory and sever soul ties to person, places, things, events, and ideology, giving the Lord ALL of our heart, mind, soul, and strength. I thank the Lord for prompting Celestial of The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog for the understanding and impetus for such a key. I am so grateful for the gift that she is to the Body of Christ. The Lord says, we must remove EVERYONE from our souls and cut apron strings.