BREAKING: US SENDS B52 BOMBERS TO ISRAEL! - Iran Vows To Strike Israel! - Palestinians BRANDED

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of B52 bombers being sent to Israel to aid the country in its war against Iran, Lebanon and Palestine as millions are at risk of dying.

Despite the Pentagon openly acknowledging that they're out of weapons, that the military is depleted due to supporting Ukraine and Israel, they are sending their last resources to their masters in Israel which will perpetuate a war that will likely escalate into World War 3.

Iran has vowed to strike Israel and retaliate for the recent attacks by Israel on Tehran. Iran is of course a close ally of Russia and China. This is snowballing fast.





Palestinian hostages are being branded with numbers by the Israeli government and humiliated as the last hospitals are targeted and destroyed with children inside. Tens of thousands of women and children have been killed thus far and it appears to only be the beginning.

Baalbek, Lebanon, one of the world's most historic cities is being pummeled by Israel, risking not just innocent lives but also temples and megaliths that are thousands of years old and rewrite history.

Rules are being passed in Canada and the United States to potentially imprison those who criticize Israel by blanketly calling people "anti-semitic." We are already seeing this in many countries. These rules also pertain to Zionists shutting down your bank account if you criticize them.

It's almost like they're desperate to prove the stereotypes true.

Zionist Ben Shapiro says Trump will put globalist Mike Pompeo and David Friedman in charge of Israel policy. Mike Pompeo famously wants to destroy Iran.

If people don't see how this is organized chaos to aid in the power shift between the west and the east and to establish emergency orders leading to the Great Reset, there's not much left to say...

This is how the New World Order is established. A global technocracy in the face of chaos that was orchestrated by the very same psychopaths who claim to come with solutions.





Prepare yourselves.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





