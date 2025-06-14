It's 2020 That Gave Us 2024

It wasn’t MAGA who elected President Trump; it was the Dems.

They feared DJT, but did everything they could to elect him.

Now the left operates in the world of “what if?”

DJT is the certainty in uncertain times.

We will no longer be held hostage by a party that denies our safety — and then organizes mobs when we say we’ve had enough.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (13 June 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6374267608112